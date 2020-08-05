Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to a small fire at a home in the town on Wednesday (August 5th).

Crews were called to Burnham’s Gloucester Road at 10.03am following reports of smoke.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fire control immediately sent one fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea, two fire appliances from Bridgwater and a flexi duty officer to attend this incident.”

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed there was a small amount of smoke issuing from a fuse box located in a garage. Crews got to work isolating the electrics and investigating with a thermal imaging camera.”

The incident commander confirmed the fuse board suffered fifty percent damage caused by the heat. This was believed to be an accidental ignition.