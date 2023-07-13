Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea were among crews from around Somerset tackling a blaze near Yeovilton overnight

The fire service was initially called just after 6pm last night (Thursday) by a member of the public reporting smoke issuing from a commercial building just outside Ilchester, pictured here.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Street, Yeovil, Castle Cary, Martock, Somerton and Wincanton were called.

A fire service spokesperson said the blaze “involved a commercial property measuring approximately 20 x 25 metres — a single storey building with an internal mezzanine floor. The fire has spread throughout the commercial unit and has breached through the roof.”

“Fire control immediately mobilised three fire appliances from Yeovil, Martock and Somerton along with a supporting officer. Whilst en route due to local knowledge crews also requested a water carrier to attend which came from Yeovil.”

“Once on scene, an assistance message came from the incident team requesting ‘Make Pumps 5’ with breathing apparatus and personnel and later ‘Make Pumps 7’.”

Burnham-On-Sea fire station sent a welfare pod and several crew to the incident.

The incident was still underway into the early hours of this morning.