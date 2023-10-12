Firefighters and paramedics were called to Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub on Thursday evening (October 12th) after a small fire.

Crews tackled an upstairs fire at the pub in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea at around 7.30pm.

Several occcupants suffered smoke inhalation and were treated on scene.

A fire service spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The fire was located on the first floor involving a games console, and was caused by accidental ignition.”

He adds: “There was a small amount of fire and heat damage, along with damage by smoke.”

“Several occcupiers suffered smoke inhalation and were treated on scene by fire crews and the ambulance service.”

The Burnham fire crews were supported by Bridgwater’s crews at the scene.