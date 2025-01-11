First beach clean of 2025 to be held today by Friends of Berrow Beach

Volunteers are being sought to join a beach clean-up in Berrow today (Saturday, January 11th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting people to get involved by joining the first clean-up of the year of the village’s beach following a series of winter high tides.

It will be the latest monthly beach clean and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall.

A spokesperson says: “Please come along with the kids (age 5 and over) and give them some screen-free, outdoor fun – you never know what you might find! We really would like as many people as possible to come along this month and help us remove all the rubbish after the stormy weather of this week.”

Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied.

The Berrow group launched in 2018 is led by Nigel Hoy, Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.