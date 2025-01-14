First Burnham Community Centre meal hailed a success as it helps vulnerable locals

Over 30 people attended the first in a series of community meals at at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre aimed at helping support local vulnerable people through the winter months.

The first meal was held on Sunday (January 12th) and it follows Somerset Community Foundation awardinh the Community Centre a grant of £18,000 for the project, as reported here.

David Norton, Chairman at Burnham Community Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It went well with over 30 people coming in for the Community Meal, which has been made possible due to the grant from Somerset Community Fund.”

“We have a great team of volunteers who have supported us from the start.”

“People enjoyed beef and mushroom casserole with mash and peas or sausages in onion gravy, with a vegetarian option, followed by rice pudding or strawberry whip and cream. Our guests enjoyed the food and will be coming back next week.”

“After a good start the Community Meal will run every Sunday until the end of March. We hope more people will join us over the coming Sundays as we plan to cook 50 meals every Sunday.”

The meals are served at 1pm with the Centre remaining open until 4pm.

“This will help support people during these winter months who are facing the challenges of the cost of living, energy price increases and social loneliness and isolation. Anyone who feels this applies to them is welcome to attend, including families.”

“To help us cater for the right number it would be helpful if you could let us know if you would like to come along.”

David adds: “If you are interested in helping or attending a meal and would like further information contact us by email at: Burnhamcc@outlook.com or calling 01278 792666.”