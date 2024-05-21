13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 22, 2024
News

First Friday car boot sales start at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new series of Friday car boot sales will return to Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground this week in time for the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend.

The popular events attract hundreds of sellers and buyers – but had a delayed start this year due to muddy conditions underfoot at the BASC Ground.

Sales will be held on Friday May 24th, Saturday May 25th and Bank Holiday Monday May 27th with sellers welcome from 11am and buyers from 12 noon.

Organiser Paul Goodyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s great to be back in Burnham and welcoming people back.”

“As a special offer, on the Friday only, all sellers are just £6 per vehicle. The Saturday and Monday sellers pitches will be £8.”

“The weekly car boot sales in Burnham will run through the season to mid October. We are also going to be holding the events on Bank Holiday Mondays and Fridays from July 19th.”

He adds that the events start at 12noon, weather permitting, with buyers admission costing £2 for parking and £1 on foot. Sellers should arrive from 11am with cars costing £8, small vans £10, medium wheelbase vans and motorhomes £12, long wheelbase vans £15 and trailers an additional £5.

There are refreshments, toilets, and hundreds of car booters. He adds that there are strictly no dogs allowed on the BASC Ground site. No booking is needed – you just turn up. For more, call 07900 621199.

