First look inside new Burnham restaurant set to replace The Old Pier Tavern

A project to turn a former Burnham-On pub into a new Indian restaurant has received a boost and is on track to open in the new year.

Somerset Council has this month approved a new premises licence for South Indian Cuisine Ltd to operate Spice And Barrel from the former Old Pier Tavern in Burnham’s Pier Street.

Owner Jeff Paulson gave Burnham-On-Sea.com a first look inside the new-look premises and says: “It’s coming together well.”

”We’ve had a refurbishment and are hoping to open in January with a fresh new menu of south Indian dishes. We will be a combined pub and restaurant with regular live entertainment as well.”

The new licence allows the venue to open from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. It also permits live and recorded music, the sale of alcohol, and late-night refreshments on weekends until 1am.

Town councillors at a recent planning meeting welcomed the proposal, saying it will bring the vacant ground floor of the building back into commercial use. The pub closed down in August 2024.