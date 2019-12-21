The former Highbridge Hotel is set to finally open to the public in January when a major £4.6m redevelopment project is finally completed – and we were invited to take look inside this week.

The YMCA held a Christmas meal on Friday (December 20th) at the new premises when local people got a first chance to see the impressive facilities, pictured here.

The original hotel building was gutted in a fire in April 2008 that left it severely damaged. The new YMCA Highbridge building provides a new community cafe, a multi-use sports hall for sports activities, meeting areas, plus 23 new homes for young people.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Stephanie Parsons, YMCA Dulverton Group Operations Manager, said: “It is a really exciting time for everyone involved with the project – we are looking forward to opening to the public on January 6th.”

“From January 6th, our new community cafe opens, serving breakfasts, snacks and lunches from 7am-2pm.”

“Room bookings for community groups will also be available – we have two function rooms and three meetings rooms available.”

“Our large sports hall will also be available for a variety of sports including five a side football.”

“Youth clubs will provide sports on Wednesdays from 4-5pm for children aged 8-11, and then 5-6pm for kids aged 12-15.”

“On Thursdays from 6-8pm there will be an after-school activities club.”

A spokesman added: “The YMCA would like to thank everyone who has been supportive of the project, including John Perkins Construction, Sedgemoor District Council and Homes England.”

“Through the support of these bodies over the past six years we have been able to bring this very challenging project to fruition, and are sure it will be an asset for the community for years to come.”

Contact ymcahighbridge@ymca-dg.org for more details.