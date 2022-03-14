Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea has welcomed the first orphans of 2022.

The charity, based in East Huntspill, says it has been a late start for orphans this year, but a baby bunny and leveret have arrived for foster care.

The centre’s founder, Pauline Kidner, says the team has been very busy with swans this year which has also seen stringent protocols having to be followed due to recent Avian Flu cases around the UK.

There will be a chance to hear more about the charity’s wildlife work from Pauline when she gives a talk at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday March 18th at 7.30pm.

The second half of the evening will be with Chris Sperring MBE of the Hawk and Owl Trust, who is also a patron of Secret World. All proceeds will go tpowards care of the wildlife casualties at this local centre.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from The Princess Theatre on 01278 784464 or online at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk.