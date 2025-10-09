First station director at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is announced

Hinkley Point C has this week announced the appointment of Nicola Fauvel as its first station director, marking a major milestone for the new nuclear power station.

Nicola, an experienced nuclear engineer with 26 years in the civil nuclear industry, will return to the new build project early next year to lead the station through its commissioning phase and into full operation.

She previously served as plant manager and then station director at neighbouring Hinkley Point B, where she oversaw the defueling of the site ahead of its handover to the Government’s decommissioning body. Her appointment in 2024 made her only the second woman to lead a British nuclear power station.

Nicola says: “I have loved leading the team at Hinkley Point B as custodians of the site, with its proud heritage and strong community spirit. I’m now excited and humbled to take on the challenge of preparing Hinkley Point C for generation.”

Her career began at Torness power station in Scotland and includes roles with EDF in Paris and at Flamanville in Normandy, where a sister EPR reactor is now operational. She has also spent 13 years working on the Hinkley Point C project.

Stuart Crooks, CEO of Hinkley Point C, said: “Nicola’s leadership and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our commissioning phase. Her appointment allows us to build a strong operational organisation ready to generate power into the next century.”

Once complete, Hinkley Point C’s twin reactors will supply zero-carbon electricity to more than six million homes, significantly boosting the UK’s energy security for decades to come.

Nicola is a passionate advocate for the nuclear industry and is committed to promoting opportunities for people of all backgrounds in the sector.