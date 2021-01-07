Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge anglers have been advised this week that Apex Park lakes are temporarily closed for fishing during the lockdown.

A spokesman from Highbridge Anglers Association said on Wednesday: ”The Government has taken the decision that fishing will not be permitted during this national lockdown period.”

“Whilst this is disappointing news I would ask anglers, fisheries and clubs to respect these rules and the reason they have been put in place; to help save lives and support the NHS.”

“Individuals should not go fishing during the lockdown and clubs and fisheries should close their waters to anglers.”