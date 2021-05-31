A series of fitness classes in Berrow that aim to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have restarted.

Originally launched at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

The sessions had to stop at the start of the most recent national lockdown to abide with restrictions, but they are now back up and running.

The organiser, Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes at Berrow Village Hall, says she is looking forward to getting them back on track.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “I ran my first community exercise classes for the Over 60s at Berrow Village Hall last week. I am delighted that so many people are keen to get back to fitness after the closure of adult indoor exercise classes during lockdown.”

“I chose Eurovision-themed music for the first class which all added to the fun atmosphere – Boom Bang A Bang!”

“We all need to increase our levels of activity after so many months at home due to the COVID pandemic which has had a deconditioning effect.”

“A group exercise class is a motivating and social way to get back in shape post-Lockdown.”

“We are working in particular at improving bone and muscle strength, flexibility, balance and aerobic capacity – all this improves our immune system and our confidence too.”

“All required COVID health and safety measures are being followed including arriving to class wearing a mask and keeping windows and doors open to ensure adequate ventilation which lowers the risk of COVID transmission.”

Please contact Anne to book in at Anne.Panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk