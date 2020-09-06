Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after arresting five people as part of their investigation into attempted burglaries early on Sunday (September 6th) at the Co-Op store in Berrow near Burnham-On-Sea and a Post Office in Weston.

The two incidents occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning within a half hour period.

As pictured here, Police were at the Berrow Co-Op store during Sunday where a vehicle had been driven into the store’s security bollards in an attempt to gain entry.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Just before 1am on Sunday 6th September officers were alerted to an alarm sounding at the Post Office in Manor Court, Locking. The witness had seen a small black car and a light-coloured van drive away.”

“While officers confirmed that an attempt had been made to break into the shop, colleagues carried out enquiries to trace the vehicles.”

“At 1.22am witnesses reported a small black car being driven into the frontage of a shop in Berrow Road and described a light-coloured van also at the scene. Again, nothing was stolen.”

“The National Police Air Service helicopter supported officers responding on the ground. After a pursuit, a silver Ford minibus was stopped in St James Street, Weston, at about 2.20am and three people were arrested.”

“A black Citroen C3 was found abandoned in Brean and two more arrests were made nearby.”

“Two men aged 31 and 27, two 16-year-old boys and a boy aged 17, were all arrested in connection with the attempted burglaries. They all remain in police custody at the time of writing.”

Officers carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in Berrow and the Burnham-On-Sea area during Sunday.

Readers who saw either incident or have dashcam or CCTV footage that could help the ongoing investigation should call 101, quoting reference 5220201968.

Pictured: Police at the Co-op store in Berrow where several bollards were damaged during the attempted burglary (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com)