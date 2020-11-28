Five Burnham-On-Sea women have raised over £4,000 by holding a fundraising sleep out to highlight youth homelessness in the region.

Sian Vowles, Kelz Windsor, Samantha Parr, Beccy Bryant and Dawn Morley have slept outside in their gardens to raise awareness.

“We have raised nearly £4,000 with more donations coming in and have all been overwhelmed by the donations and support!” says Sian.

“Waking up at 5am and lying in our gardens made us really think about how homeless people have to pack up their belongings and don’t know where their day will take them.”

“Then it’s into the unknown on where they will sleep the next night and beyond. We were lucky it didn’t rain as I had no shelter.”

Tracy Heal and Shannon Louise Downie also supported the fundraising by sleeping on their balconies.

They are all local Body Shop consultants and the homeless charity is Body Shop’s charity of the year.

To give donations, see the JustGiving page (until 4th December) here.