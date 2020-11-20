Five Burnham-On-Sea women are holding a fundraising sleep out to highlight youth homelessness in our region.

Sian Vowles, Kelz Windsor, Samantha Parr, Beccy Bryant and Dawn Morley are sleeping out in their gardens to raise awareness.

Sian told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are five of us sleeping out – we were going to have a group event at Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club. They had kindly said we could have their grandstand for a larger group and were fully supporting us but the second lockdown stopped these plans.”

“We are now on our own in our individual gardens. This is a nationwide event sponsored by The Body Shop to highlight youth homelessness which is a bigger issue than ever.”

“Sian and Mike were foster carers for 10 years and we are supporting a young lady who is in a homeless shelter in Gloucester.”

“We have raised £1,900 so far and hope to raise more. Over 110,000 young people face homelessness this year.”

