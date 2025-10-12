Five-day road closure planned for Coast Road in Berrow this week

Motorists travelling through Berrow are being advised to plan ahead as Somerset Council has announced a five-day road closure along Coast Road this week for essential utility works.

The closure will be in effect from today (Monday, October 13th) through to Friday, October 17th, and will span a 536-metre stretch between the junctions of Flowers Bloom Close and Hurn Lane. The road will be shut 24 hours a day during this period.

The works are being carried out by Network Plus and R A Stacey on behalf of National Grid, and will involve reconductoring and the replacement of poles along the route.

A signed diversion route will be in place for affected motorists.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council said the closure is necessary due to “the execution of works and the likelihood of danger to the public or serious damage to the road.”

Residents seeking further details are advised to contact National Grid Distribution on 01823 348575, quoting reference ttro094315N.