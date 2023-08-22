Electric vehicle drivers in the Burnham-On-Sea area can now charge their cars at a garden centre in Brent Knoll.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year to Sanders Garden Centre for an electric vehicle charging company to install five ultra-rapid charging points in the store’s car park.

The chargers have been installed on land currently used informally for coach parking, meaning there is no overall loss of car parking spaces. The charging points are available during the garden centre’s opening hours.

The charging stations have been installed by MER Charging UK Ltd, a European electric vehicle charging company with over 25,000 charge points for landowners and local authorities across the UK and Europe.

Garden centre operator Blue Diamond Ltd says: “These ultra-rapid EV charging provide facilities for both customers at Sanders Garden Centre as well as to the general public, thereby improving the wider public’s access to such service.”