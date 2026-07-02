Five schools join expanding Good News Rooms project in Burnham area thanks to local company

Five schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area have joined the growing Good News Rooms project to get youngsters into writing.

The new project is being sponsored by Burnham Portable Toilet Hire, taking the total number of schools involved to 22 across Somerset, as well as one in Yorkshire and another in Malawi, Africa.

Churchfield Church School, Berrow Primary, East Huntspill, West Huntspill and Pawlett Primary School will all start the project in September.

The Good News Rooms project was created in a headteacher’s office in 2011 and gives young people aged four to 21 the opportunity to learn journalism, presentation and communication skills while sharing positive stories from their communities in the spirit of former BBC presenter Jill Dando.

Thousands of children have been inspired by her story and started writing and reporting themselves.Thanks to the support form BPTH, we hope to see this spark an increase in young journalists and writers across the country.

These centres help build confidence, communication skills, and creativity whilst preserving Jill Dando’s legacy. They do this by delivering good news throughout the local community and positive mental wellbeing in schools The headteacher of King Alfred School says: “Dozens of primary school students will be learning how to be young journalists through the programme which was funded by Burnham Portable Toilet Hire.” With help from this sponsorship, Jill Dando centres should become far more welcoming for upcoming journalists and provide all the facilities they need to write and research stories, whilst simultaneously providing a fun, engaging and comfortable environment for them. Burnham Portable Toilet Hire manager Becky Amestoy said the company was delighted to back the scheme.

She said: “We’re proud to support local schools and invest in young people. The Good News Rooms help children develop confidence and practical skills while celebrating the positive stories that often go unnoticed.”

“As a local business, we believe in investing in the future of our community and creating opportunities for children to learn practical skills while celebrating the positive stories that go unnoticed.”

Good News Post board member and current King Alfred School headteacher Dan Milford said the project was having a huge impact on young people.

He said: “The Good News Post is life-changing. I’ve seen its impact over the last decade and the inspiration it gives children is remarkable.

“We are thrilled to see five more schools from the Highbridge area joining. At a time when bad news and social media negativity are everywhere, every school should have a project like this.”

The initiative teaches pupils reporting, interviewing and presentation skills and encourages them to tell uplifting stories from their communities.

Young reporters involved in the programme have gone on to interview the Prime Minister inside Downing Street on three occasions, the Speaker of the House of Commons in Parliament and BBC presenter Fiona Bruce.

The project, which began in Somerset 14 years ago, is rooted in the legacy of Weston-super-Mare-born broadcaster Jill Dando, whose life and career were celebrated with a blue plaque ceremony in the town last year.

Schools currently involved include King Alfred School, and others across North Somerset, Somerset and Yorkshire.

Schools interested in joining can find out more at www.goodnewspost.co.uk

Written by Charlie, work experience student