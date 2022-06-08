Five students from the sixth form at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have won prestigious places at Oxford University summer school.

Olivia, Taj, Kizzie, Thomas and Freja have made it onto Oxford University’s prestigious Summer School residential course.

Olivia and Taj will study medicine, while Kizzie will study English Literature. Thomas will study Maths and Freja’s focus will be Geography.

Taj has also won a place on a residential summer school held by Harvard University.

Record numbers each year are applying from the sixth form for the very top universities including Oxford and Cambridge.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell says: “Many congratulations to all these students. These places are extremely hard to win and they are very well deserved.”

The sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting students from schools in Weston-super-Mare including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as Bridgwater.

TKASA Sixth Form has a 100% pass rate, with 80% going to Russell Group Universities.