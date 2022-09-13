Five weeks of major roadworks are set to begin next week with several roads closed in part of Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Bristol Water has announced a water main replacement project will start next week after the Bank Holiday and will last into the second half of October.

John Street, John Street South and Cross Street will be closed for 25 working days, while College Street will become one-way over the period.

The firm has apologised in advance for the disruption and added that diversions will be in place during the work.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be carrying out a water main replacement scheme to ensure you receive a reliable water supply,” says a spokesperson.

“If you live within the boundaries of a road closure, you will still be able to access your property. Emergency services and other service providers are informed of the works by the local council authority.”

“On-street parking may be partially restricted at times and ‘no parking’ signs and cones may be located around some areas in advance. It is important not to move parking cones, as it will only delay the works and means we will need to impact the area for longer than we have to.”

“Occasionally access to driveways may be restricted. If your property is affected, we will attempt to make direct contact with you in advance to discuss this. We understand there are certain cases which make driveway accessibility essential. If this is the case, please call us on 0345 7023797.”

The firm also warned: “Beware of Bogus Callers – our contractors will always carry ID, if you’re unsure, it’s best to give us a call on 0345 7023797 – our workers will never mind waiting while you check with us.”

“We won’t need access to your property to carry out this work, so unless you have a pre-scheduled appointment with us, be wary of letting people into your home claiming to work for Bristol Water.”