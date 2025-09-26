Fixy expands tech donation network to boost digital inclusion along Somerset coast

A mobile reuse and repair initiative is helping bridge the digital divide in Somerset’s coastal communities, with six new tech donation points now open across the region, including one at Burnham-On-Sea Information Centre.

Fixy, managed by Resource Futures and funded by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund, is encouraging residents to donate unwanted electricals at drop-off locations in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Bridgwater, Minehead, Watchet and Porlock.

Donated items are collected and refurbished by Fixy’s partner Donate IT, before being redistributed to those experiencing digital poverty. So far, the scheme has collected 397 devices and diverted 630kg of tech from landfill.

A spokesperson says digital inclusion is a prime concern for elderly and vulnerable members of the community. She welcomed the new permanent drop-off point and praised Fixy’s efforts to build confidence in digital skills.

Alongside the donation points, Fixy’s bright blue van is touring the Somerset coast, promoting repair and reuse through events, volunteering, and partnerships with local organisations. The initiative also supports community learning through Somerset Skills and Learning, helping residents of all ages gain confidence in sustainable tech use.

Burnham Information Centre is able to accept old, unwanted or damaged laptops and PCs including towers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets and e-readers, game consoles, digital cameras, smartwatches, cables and accessories BUT NOT printers, monitors, mice or keyboards, as we reported here.