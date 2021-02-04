Flags have been lowered to half mast in memory of the life of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Highbridge’s Apex Park lowered its flag at the entrance to the park next to Marine Drive, as pictured here.

Somerset County Council also lowered its flag outside county hall in Taunton in tribute to the 100-year-old World War Two veteran who died from coronavirus.

And local residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area also joined a clap in his honour at 6pm last night as part of a nationwide movement.

Sir Tom raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during the first lockdown in the run up to his 100th birthday.

He was knighted in last year’s honours for his work to support healthcare workers during the pandemic. He sadly passed away from Covid-19 while in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday, February 2nd.