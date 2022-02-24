A flurry of flags will be appearing in the main shopping centres of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to brighten up the streets in the ongoing effort to encourage more shoppers and visitors to support our towns.

Sedgemoor Distric Council says that in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, a number of flag designs will be displayed, created by local residents as part of art projects delivered by SEED Sedgemoor.

There will also be up to 40 flags in Bridgwater, all different representing either famous people or places.

If you run a business in these areas and would like to display a flag or need a bracket to install in order to fly a flag, contact the Council’s Economic Development Team on economic.development@sedgemoor.gov.uk

This initiative is being funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.