Flood‑hit Somerset carnival club fundraises after ‘devastating’ shed damage

A Somerset carnival club has launched a fundraising appeal after suffering “thousands of pounds” worth of damage during flooding on the Somerset Levels this winter.

Pentathlon Carnival Club, based in the village of Moorland near Bridgwater just off M5 junction 24, says it is facing “one of its toughest challenges in recent years” after floodwater swept through its carnival shed in January.

Club chair Vikki McKenna‑Wren says members managed to move their main cart out of the building before the water entered, but significant damage has still been caused. The club’s cart is always part of the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession.

She says: “This January, devastating floods swept across our area. The situation became so severe that Somerset Council declared a major incident to bring in additional pumping capacity.”

“But despite those efforts, the water rose quickly and before it could be brought under control, our carnival shed was flooded to around three and a half feet deep. The water has remained standing inside the shed for the past three weeks.”

“Although we managed to remove our carnival cart before the floodwater entered the building, it has now been left exposed to relentless rain and wind for the same three‑week period.”

“What we saved from floodwater has since suffered from the winter weather and the timber and wiring is no longer salvageable.”

“Inside the shed, the damage is heartbreaking. Years of hard work, materials, tools, wood, wiring and essential equipment have been soaked and contaminated. Much of it will need to be replaced entirely.”

She added that the impact on the small club is “a huge setback”.

“Pentathlon Carnival Club isn’t just about building a cart. We are part of Moorland’s identity. We bring people together across generations — families, friends, neighbours — all working side by side to create something special for carnival season.”

“Carnival means community. It means pride. It means keeping local traditions alive. But right now, we need help to make sure we can build our 2026 entry and keep that tradition going.”

The club has launched an online fundraising page to help cover the cost of replacing damaged wood and structural materials, rewiring and electrical components, repairing weather damage to the cart, hiring skips for the clear‑up, and replacing tools and equipment lost to floodwater.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly towards rebuilding and helping us get back on our feet,” Vikki adds.

“If you are able to donate, we would be incredibly grateful. If you can’t donate, sharing this page would mean just as much. The more people who hear our story, the better chance we have of rebuilding stronger than ever.”

“Moorland has always been a community that pulls together in tough times. With your support, we can restore our shed, rebuild our cart, and proudly return to carnival in 2026.”

Click here to see the fundraising page