Scores of floral tributes have been left at the scene where a Highbridge teenager sadly died in a crash at Bleadon last week.

Bouquets of flowers and messages have been left at the junction of Bleadon Road and the A370 where Levi Kelson, 19, from Highbridge died on Wednesday (7th October).

Police have issued an appealed for witnesses following the fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 9.20pm.

Many tributes have been posted on social media for the popular, well-known teenager.

A fundraising page set up by Kate Studley to help the family has raised £5,000.

Kate writes: “My longest friend lost her only son Levi in a motorbike accident in Bleadon. He was just 19 years old.”

“I am asking for donations for his Mum and family so they are able to give him the send off he deserves. He was a well-known, liked and loved young man.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to contact them.

A Police spokesman said: “A male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A temporary road closure was put in place while an investigation took place at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may hold dash cam footage of the incident.”

If you can help, contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220227833.