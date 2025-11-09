Flu cases triple in South West as NHS urges Burnham-On-Sea residents to get vaccinated

Health officials are encouraging residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to get their flu vaccinations as cases surge across the South West and winter approaches.

The NHS says flu rates are currently three times higher than this time last year, prompting the NHS to make nearly 200,000 appointments available at GP surgeries and pharmacies across the region.

Dr Trevor Smith, Regional Medical Director for NHS England South West, says the vaccine remains the best protection against flu and warned that levels are rising earlier than usual.

He stressed the importance of getting vaccinated promptly, as it takes up to two weeks for the jab to offer full protection.

Free NHS flu vaccines are available for people aged 65 and over, under 65s with long-term health conditions, children, pregnant women, care home residents, carers, frontline health and social care workers, and close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

So far, more than 1.5 million flu vaccinations have been administered in the South West, but nearly half a million people with long-term conditions remain unprotected.

Dr Fiona Neely, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said many people with conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and immune system disorders end up seriously ill in hospital each year due to flu. She urged eligible residents to come forward now, especially as cases continue to rise among younger people.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for adults aged 75 and over, care home residents, and those who are immunosuppressed. Around three quarters of eligible patients have received both flu and COVID vaccines at the same time to maximise protection.

Appointments can be booked via the NHS App, through GP practices, or by calling 119. More information is available at www.nhs.uk/vaccinations.