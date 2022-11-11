A ceremony is to be held to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea today (Friday, November 11th) but a scheduled fly-past has been cancelled.

In Burnham, a short act of remembrance will take place next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am when residents will be welcome to join in.

There will be two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts.

Meanwhile, Middlezoy flying group were scheduled to perform flypasts today through our area to mark the day, but low cloud has halted the flight.