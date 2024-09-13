Fly-past of old planes over Burnham and Highbridge marks Battle of Britain anniversary

The commemoration of the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will be marked with a flypast over Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and local villages this morning (Saturday, September 14th).

Middlezoy Aerodrome Aviation group will be launching the formation of five aircraft to fly over the local area in commemoration of the Battle of Britain.

The formation will consist of the following aircraft a replica WW1 SE5a biplane fighter, flown by ex RAF Harrier pilot Dave Linney, plus an original 1942 WW2 Auster Mk1 Air Observation Post (AOP) aircraft which saw active service in N Africa and Italy in WW2, flown by ex RAF V force pilot Mike Laundy, together with ex Army Air Corp helicopter pilot David Ocklington.

There will also be an original 1943 WW2 Mk 5 Auster which saw active service in France and Germany as an AOP from shortly after D day until the end of the war, flown by ex RN Fleet Air Arm helicopter pilot Martin Baldock.

Also joined the fly past will be an original 1945 Mk 5D Auster which was built during WW2 but the war ended before the aircraft saw active service, flown by ex RN Fleet Air Arm Sea Harrier pilot Tim Taylor.

And there is due to be an original 1947 Aeronca Champ built in 1947, too late for WW2 but the same type of aircraft flew with the USAF as an observation post during the Korean war, flown by David Jones, a commercial pilot, flying instructor and examiner.

“For the aircraft spotters the SE5a biplane will lead the formation, the 3 Austers forming a “v” formation behind the leader, from left to right Mk1, mk5D, mk5, and the Aeronca bringing up the rear,” says organiser Mike Laundy.

Timings of the fly-past:

“The aircraft will depart Middlezoy aerodrome at around 10.45am this morning and form up as a formation near Bridgwater,” says Mike.

“They will then head towards Burnham-On-Sea, passing the seafront at around 11am, and then will follow the coast to Weston, to overfly the town centre at about 11.15am in support of the RAFA members collecting for the RAF benevolent fund.”

“They will then make a turn onto the reverse direction, aiming to pass close to W-S-M pier and seafront, before turning inland towards the M5, and at Highbridge at approximately 11.25am turning east towards Mark, Blackford and Wedmore.”

“Then South to Somerton and Langport where 1 of the Austers will detach from the formation and proceed individually to Dunkeswell. The remainder of the formation will return to Middlezoy at around 11.45am to 11.55am, and land.”

He adds: “As always with these old aircraft they will fly subject to serviceability and suitable weather. Timings are approximate and may vary by 10 minutes either way.”