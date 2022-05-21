An environmentally-friendly Gloucestershire football club celebrated a successful winning season by visiting Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (May 21st) to carry out a beach clean. Forest Green Football Club teamed up with marine wildlife conservation group Sea Shepherd UK to celebrate being crowned League Two champions.

Hundreds of supporters, club representatives and club owner Dale Vince, joined the guided beach clean and took part in several ocean challenges and conversations, exploring stories from the deep and how to protect the ocean followed by beach football and free food.

Sarah Urquhart, head of Forest Green Rovers Community, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a really exciting day for us with a big collaboration with our charitable partner, Sea Shepherd UK, the football club’s Community Trust and supporters coming together to do a fantastic beach clean.”

“We invited fans, staff, plus local residents from Gloucestershire and here in Burnham to join us, and a couple of hundred people have come down and joined forces to do a beach clean.” “This helps them educate themselves about marine waste and how to recycle appropriately and also to look at the broader impact that individuals and families have on the environment.” Among those supporting the beach clean were members of local radio station Apple Radio who donned litter pickers for the event.