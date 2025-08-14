Formation flight to mark 80th Anniversary of VJ Day over Somerset

An aerial tribute will grace the skies of Somerset today (Friday 15th August) as the Middlezoy Aerodrome Flying Group stages a commemorative formation flight to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of World War II.

The flight, featuring five vintage and replica aircraft, will depart Middlezoy Aerodrome at 11:43am and pass over a series of towns and villages, including Burnham-On-Sea, Weston-super-Mare, and Glastonbury, before returning to Middlezoy at approximately 12:40pm.

Leading the formation will be a replica WWI SE5a biplane fighter, flown by Squadron Leader Dave Linney AFC RAF Retd., a former Harrier jump jet display pilot.

He’ll be followed by an Isaacs Fury, a replica of the 1930s Hawker Fury fighter, piloted by retired airline captain Gary Priestley.

Flying in echelon formation alongside the Fury will be two historic Austers—wartime aircraft used by the British Army for artillery spotting. The left-hand Auster will be flown by Flight Lieutenant Mike Laundy CFS RAF Retd., a former bomber and airline pilot, while the right-hand Auster will be piloted by Lieutenant Martin Baldock RN Retd., an ex-navy helicopter pilot and current airline training captain.

Bringing up the rear is an Aeronca Champ, built in 1947 and of the type used by the US Army during the Korean War. Its pilot, Dave Jones, is a commercial pilot, flying instructor, and examiner.

The formation will pass over Burnham-On-Sea at 11:55am, coinciding with the flag ceremony in Old Station Approach at 12 noon and a flypast over Burnham Pavilion, weather permitting.

The aircraft will then enter a holding pattern over Brean Down before continuing to Weston-super-Mare, where a commemoration will be held at the Italian Gardens at 12:05pm. The flight will then proceed inland, passing over Brent Knoll, Wedmore, Glastonbury, and Street, among other locations.

Timings

While the initial timings are precise, the route after Weston-super-Mare may vary slightly depending on wind conditions at altitude. The full list of expected flyover times includes:

Time Location 11:43 Depart Middlezoy Aerodrome 11:50 Puriton 11:53 West Huntspill 11:55 Burnham-On-Sea (Pier Street & Pier) 11:57 Berrow Beach 11:59 Brean Down (Holding Pattern) 12:03 Leave Holding Pattern 12:05 Weston-super-Mare (Italian Gardens) 12:06 Weston-super-Mare Beach 12:07 Uphill Beach 12:11 Brent Knoll Village 12:13 B3139/M5 Bridge 12:14 Mark Causeway 12:15 Mark 12:17 Blackford 12:18 Wedmore 12:23 Glastonbury 12:24 Street (Clarks Village) 12:28 Somerton 12:30 Pitney 12:32 High Ham 12:34 Othery 12:35 Middlezoy Village 12:40 Land Middlezoy Aerodrome

️ A Tribute in the Skies

This unique formation flight offers a rare chance to witness historic aircraft in action while paying tribute to those who served and sacrificed during World War II.

Locals are encouraged to gather at vantage points along the route and share in this moving moment of remembrance.