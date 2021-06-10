Former BBC Points West correspondent Clinton Rogers has swapped his camera and microphone for a guitar – and he will be bringing his band to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea this summer.

Clinton is part of Cleverly Everly and the 60s Tribute Show, which recreates the music of the fabulous Everly Brothers and also delves into the rich musical archive of the 60s.

Like a lot of live acts, the band hasn’t played in public for more than a year, and their show at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday August 13th will be only their second ‘comeback’ performance.

Clinton says: “We have missed playing and COVID put paid to a previous appearance we had arranged at the Princess Theatre so we are really looking forward to getting on stage there.”

The band has previously played to sell-out audiences at Taunton’s Brewhouse Theatre and the McMillan Theatre in Bridgwater but it has never played to Burnham or Highbridge audiences.

Cleverly Everly also features Clinton’s brother Stan, his wife Uta and lead guitarist Steve Craig. It has enjoyed tremendous success since forming a tribute to act “to our favourite musicians” more than seven years ago.

Stan adds: “For us it’s all about bringing back memories for the audience and getting people to let their hair down. The idea is you don’t leave without a smile on your face.”

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer for the theatre, says: “The Princess is delighted to welcome Cleverly Everly. They are favourites with audiences locally and we can’t wait to introduce them to Burnham and Highbridge.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to programme Cleverly Everly before in theatres and I know how much joy and entrainment an evening with them brings.”

Tickets – at £16 – can be bought on-line from www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or by calling the theatre on 01278 784464.