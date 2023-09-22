A former Burnham Juniors and Burnham United AFC player has given back to the club where he started his footballing journey.

Owen Jandrell, who runs The Digital Cogs in Highbridge, has become the sponsor of Burnham Juniors under 10s.

A club spokesman says: “Owen said that he is delighted to be able to support grassroots football and that for Owen himself he was able to give back to the club that he has such fond memories of.”

“One of the current under 10’s coaches Graham Smith used to play in the same side as Owen when he progressed into men’s football and also managed him later in his Burnham United AFC playing days.”

“Graham Smith said he was really pleased that Owen through The Digital Cogs was able to give back to the club. The new kits look really smart and our players parents love the fact that it comes with a base layer enabling the players to chose between long or short sleeves depending on the weather.”

“Supporting grass roots sport is really important as it teaches children really important life skills, for example team work and communication. They also develop different friendships out of school which will help them as grow up.”