Former Burnham-On-Sea school teacher’s cycle across UK starts tomorrow

A Burnham-On-Sea local is gearing up for a major personal challenge this August — cycling the length of the UK from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Shae Clements, formerly a science teacher at King Alfred School in Highbridge, which he once attended as a student, left teaching last July to pursue his dream of working with dolphins in New Zealand.

After a summer season there, he travelled across Australia, Bali and the Indonesian islands, and has returned to the UK this month.

His adventurous streak continues with his latest undertaking: cycling over 1,100 miles across the country, climbing the equivalent of Everest twice — all part of an effort to support a humanitarian cause.

“This will be my first long-distance cycle,” says Shae. “I’m nervous, but excited to push myself and do something meaningful.”

The journey begins on August 1st and has the natural deadline of making it home before his mother’s birthday on August 21st.

His challenge will help raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK-based charity supporting healthcare in conflict zones across the Middle East. Donations will help provide medical supplies and essential aid where it’s most needed.

Shae is offering a creative way for supporters to get involved — anyone who donates £10 or more can suggest a song for his cycling playlist, making the journey a little more personal and entertaining along the way.

To support Shae on his ride, donations can be made via his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/lejogforpalestine