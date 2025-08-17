Former Burnham-On-Sea teacher completes epic cycle ride for charity

A former Burnham-On-Sea school teacher has completed a gruelling cycling challenge spanning the entire length of the UK — raising funds for a humanitarian cause close to his heart.

Shae Clements, who previously taught science at King Alfred School in Highbridge, pedalled from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland, finishing the epic journey over the weekend.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Shae said: “I’m incredibly proud to have completed such an intense challenge, but most importantly to have raised money for probably the most vulnerable and deserving people in the world right now.”

The ride, known as LEJOG (Land’s End to John O’Groats), covers over 1,000 miles and took Shae through a variety of terrains and weather conditions.

“On day three, the plan was to finish in Burnham-On-Sea and see friends and family,” he said. “But I fell 10 miles short and ended up in Bridgwater. I had some big days coming up and my legs were sore, so I made the decision to go at a slower pace to Manchester, losing a day in the process. Also, I got absolutely soaked on Exmoor that same day!”

Despite the setbacks, Shae says the experience was unforgettable. “My favourite moment was the day I crossed the border into Scotland. As I’d never completed a trip like this before, I really didn’t know if I’d finish in time to catch my train — but that’s the day I knew I would make it. And the scenery was beautiful!”

Shae also credited the support he received online for helping him through the tougher moments. “The support I’ve had on Instagram and Facebook has been constant and pushed me forwards on the difficult days. I know I couldn’t have done this without people’s kindness and generosity.”

Donations to Shae’s fundraising effort — which supports humanitarian aid in Palestine — can be made via his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/lejogforpalestine.