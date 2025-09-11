Former darts world champion supports 12-hour Highbridge darts charity marathon

A Highbridge darts enthusiast has hit the bullseye for charity, raising an impressive £3,202 during a 12-hour darts marathon.

David Williams hosted the event held on Saturday, 7th September, drawing in 30 players throughout the day, including a star from the sport.

His goal was to rack up 100,000 points, but the fundraisers went above and beyond, scoring a staggering 228,512 points in total.

The marathon, held in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, was personal for David. “We’ve had cancer in the family,” he shared, “so this was a prime opportunity to give back to a cause close to our hearts.”

Adding to the excitement, local resident and two-time world champion Gary Anderson made a surprise appearance, even throwing darts using a quirky homemade implement – a 4-inch nail with a dart point attached!

Professional referee Owen Binks and several members of the Modus darts team also joined in, lending their support to the cause.

David now plans to make the darts marathon an annual tradition, building on the success of this year’s first event. Follow David’s darts journey and future events on TikTok at his popular Darts 4 Fun account.