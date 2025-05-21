Former football star Gary Neville starts scheme to help underfunded local football pitches

Football legend Gary Neville is backing a campaign that is on the lookout for local teams in Somerset that need to boost their pitch and facilities.

The ex-Manchester United and England defender has joined up with Specsavers to find a grassroots football team worthy of a big upgrade.

Fifty teams that are selected will receive professional line-painting equipment and GPS pitch mapping, pitch maintenance equipment, and specialised training to help them maintain their pitches through the next season and beyond.

Clear and accurate line markings are vital not just for ensuring structure and fairness in the game for teams in the Burnham-On-Sea area, but also for helping players and officials navigate the pitch-enhancing visibility, spatial awareness, and overall safety throughout play.

Gary said: “Anyone who has played football at one point or another has played on a dodgy pitch. Grassroots football is the foundation of our sport and it’s great to be a part of the Best Worst Pitch initiative supporting the communities and volunteers who make it possible.”

The announcement comes as UK football governing bodies have recently highlighted that maintaining grassroots pitches across the UK is one of the main issues facing the sport.

With councils stretched for funding, the responsibility for maintaining club pitches, often falls on dedicated members of the grassroots football community.

It’s a challenge Specsavers has seen up close, having documented the journey of grassroots teams through the Best Worst Team campaign – highlighting the struggles faced at pitch level.

Craig Doughty, chairman of current Specsavers Best Worst Team, Somerset’s Tunley Athletic, said: “It’s a real slog sometimes – every week, rain or shine, I’m out there doing two full laps of the pitch just to get the lines marked. The equipment we’ve got is ancient—it clogs, it leaks, and it takes twice as long as it should. On dark evenings or when the wind’s howling, it feels like it takes forever. But I do it because I love this club – it means everything to the community.”

As well as providing equipment, Specsavers is also offering training and education to the selected clubs – aiming to tackle some of the long-term challenges faced by grassroots teams and the volunteers who maintain their pitches. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality and longevity of these pitches, ensuring that communities can continue to enjoy them for many matches to come.

To have a chance of being part of the Best Worst Pitch initiative and help improve the quality of your local club’s football pitch, apply online at www.specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-pitch.