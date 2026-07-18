PHOTOS: Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies opens £11m Lido at Brean’s Unity Beach

Former Team GB Olympic swimmer Baroness Sharron Davies was the VIP guest at Brean’s Unity Beach holiday park on Saturday (July 18th) where she officially opened the resort’s huge new £11million outdoor Lido leisure development.

Sharron cut the ribbon before being given a full tour of the new Lido and the wider Brean Waterpark by ater park manager Kelly Podbury.

During her visit she was keen to learn how the pool is used by local schools, noting that many children across the country do not have swimming included in their curriculum.

She was pleased to hear that several local schools already use the indoor pool and spoke at length about the swimming club and the benefits it brings to young people in the area.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sharron said the new development is “amazing to see in one of my favourite parts of the country,” adding that the Lido “feels like being transported to a holiday in Florida.”

Sharron praised the investment in the new facilities, saying it supports both the local economy and local tourism, adding that swimming is an essential life skill for youngsters.

She highlighted recent national statistics showing dozens of deaths during the heatwave due to people being unable to swim safely or understand different water conditions.

Sharron added that swimming is a brilliant way for people of all ages to stay fit and healthy, and that places like Brean Waterpark offer a safe, fun environment for families. She described the new Lido as “a great place to spend time.”

The centrepiece of the project is the impressive new outdoor lido, a spacious pool area designed to host around 400 people. Alongside it sits a seaside‑themed splash zone with interactive water play areas for younger children plus a new outdoor space for holidaymakers, caravan owners and — each afternoon, space permitting — local residents for a small entry fee.

A Unity Beach spokesperson says the development marks one of the largest investments ever made at the holiday park, transforming the resort’s outdoor offering next to Brean Splash Water Park with new play areas, family relaxation zones and even a dedicated dog agility area.

A new Activity Barn adds further variety, offering instructor‑led sessions including archery, rifle shooting and axe throwing, while a Creative Arts Studio opposite the splash entrance will host pottery painting, messy play, arts and crafts and build‑a‑bear workshops.