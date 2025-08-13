Fostering information evening to be held in Burnham-On-Sea

Residents of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge who are curious about fostering are being invited to attend a relaxed and informative evening session this September.

The event, hosted by Fostering in Somerset, will take place on Wednesday 3rd September from 6pm to 8pm at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road, TA8 2ET.

Organisers say the session is ideal for anyone considering fostering — whether it’s a near-future plan or just a distant idea.

“Attendees will have the chance to chat with experienced foster carers over a free coffee and slice of cake, and hear first-hand what the role involves,” says a spokesperson.

“You’re not committing to anything by coming along. It’s simply a chance to ask questions, hear real-life stories, and find out how fostering could fit into your life.”

The friendly team will be on hand to answer questions about the application process, support available, and financial arrangements for foster carers.

Fostering in Somerset says it hopes the event will inspire more local people to consider helping vulnerable children by offering them a safe and supportive home.

For more details and to view other upcoming sessions, visit the Fostering in Somerset events page.