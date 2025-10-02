18 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 04, 2025
News
News

FOUND: Police thank public after man missing for days is found

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Avon and Somerset Police have thanked the public for helping to find a man from Weston-super-Mare who had been missing for several days.

Police said on Friday (October 3rd) that David, 31, had been found “safe and well” by a member of the public.

A Police spokesperson added: “He was located by officers following a call from a member of the public. Thank you to everyone who contacted us or shared the appeal.”

Police said he may have travelled to the Burnham-On-Sea area. He had last been seen during a video call at around 10am on Wednesday, October 1st.

