Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 24, 2025
News

Founder of Burnham-On-Sea mental health charity receives British Empire Medal

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The community-spirited founder of a Burnham-On-Sea based mental health charity has this month received a British Empire Medal after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

Angie Clarke, the chair and founder of Somewhere House Somerset, was announced as the recipient of a BEM medal for her services to mental health and sufferers of substance misuse.

British Empire Medals have been given to six Somerset recipients during a ceremony held at the Bishops Palace in Wells by the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mohammed Saddiq.

Angie has dedicated over 34 years of work to helping others in the Somerset community and has been vocal and actively involved in changing things for the better in areas of mental health and wellbeing.

She received her award for services to Mental Health and to sufferers of substance misuse and trauma.

“After her own violent childhood and struggles with alcohol in her early life, Angela has devoted her life to changing things for the better for adults and children,” says a spokesperson.

“She has set up numerous support groups including a residential rehabilitation unit in Burnham for those with serious addictions.”

“Angela is also the founder of the Somewhere House Somerset. The charity supports 70 people a week and delivers educational talks to 2000 children a year in local schools and colleges.”

