Founder of Burnham-On-Sea mental health charity receives British Empire Medal

The community-spirited founder of a Burnham-On-Sea based mental health charity has this month received a British Empire Medal after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

Angie Clarke, the chair and founder of Somewhere House Somerset, was announced as the recipient of a BEM medal for her services to mental health and sufferers of substance misuse.

British Empire Medals have been given to six Somerset recipients during a ceremony held at the Bishops Palace in Wells by the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mohammed Saddiq.

Angie has dedicated over 34 years of work to helping others in the Somerset community and has been vocal and actively involved in changing things for the better in areas of mental health and wellbeing.