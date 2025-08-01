15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Four arrested after drugs are seized from boat off Somerset coastline
News

Four arrested after drugs are seized from boat off Somerset coastline

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A dramatic early morning operation unfolded off the Somerset coast this week, as law enforcement officers intercepted a boat suspected of carrying a large haul of illegal drugs.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), working alongside Border Force and regional police units, swooped on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) in the Bristol Channel. 

Authorities believe the vessel had met a cargo ship at sea to collect packages believed to contain cocaine.

Four men—two UK nationals, one Albanian, and one Greek, all aged between 30 and 50—were arrested on suspicion of drug importation.

The suspects were taken into custody in Watchet and are now being questioned by NCA officers.

Several hundred kilos of suspected drugs were recovered during the operation, which officials say is part of a wider crackdown on maritime drug trafficking.

Gavin Webb, NCA Regional Head of Investigations, says: “This is a fast-moving, intelligence led investigation by the NCA, with the support of partners including Border Force, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, Avon and Somerset Police and Devon and Cornwall Police.”

“The NCA is confronting and dealing with at-sea drugs drop-offs as a priority, focusing on protecting the public, and ensuring illegal drugs do not make it to UK shores. Our investigation is ongoing and those arrested remain in custody.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities probing potential links to cargo vessels operating in the area at the time of the incident.

Pictured: Packages found in the boat off the Somerset coast (Image: NCA)

