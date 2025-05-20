11 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 21, 2025
Four-bed HMO in Burnham-On-Sea approved despite concerns from Town Council
News

Four-bed HMO in Burnham-On-Sea approved despite concerns from Town Council

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A planning application has been approved for the creation of a four-bed House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) and a self-contained holiday let in Burnham-On-Sea High Street.

The plans, reported here, were referred to planning committee following concerns raised by the Town Council, which stated that are “large number of neighbouring commercial premises, therefore it is not suitable for residential use.”

The applicant had applied to Somerset Council to change the use of the first floor at 75 High Street into a holiday let and four-bed House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

The ground floor of the site is currently occupied by Eat Together, a restaurant and takeaway that opened in 2023.

The applicant also states “the HMO will be managed so that communal spaces will be routinely cleaned; recycling (stored in the kitchen area) will be taken out weekly for doorstep collection.”

The existing property has no car parking provision and is in Flood Zone Three. This is a result of the property’s coastal location and low-lying nature of much of Sedgemoor.

The property is the latest in Burnham-On-Sea to see an HMO application after we reported here that the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street had submitted plans for a six-bedroom HMO.

