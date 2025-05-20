Four-bed HMO in Burnham-On-Sea approved despite concerns from Town Council

The applicant had applied to Somerset Council to change the use of the first floor at 75 High Street into a holiday let and four-bed House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

The ground floor of the site is currently occupied by Eat Together, a restaurant and takeaway that opened in 2023.

The applicant also states “the HMO will be managed so that communal spaces will be routinely cleaned; recycling (stored in the kitchen area) will be taken out weekly for doorstep collection.”

The existing property has no car parking provision and is in Flood Zone Three. This is a result of the property’s coastal location and low-lying nature of much of Sedgemoor.

The property is the latest in Burnham-On-Sea to see an HMO application after we reported here that the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street had submitted plans for a six-bedroom HMO.