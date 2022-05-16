Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a Burnham-On-Sea care home in the town on Monday (May 16th) in which one person was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Crews from Burnham, Taunton and Bridgwater were called to Highbridge Court in Berrow Road just after 8.15 after smoke was seen emerging from an upstairs window.

Four fire appliances were called to the scene, alongside Police, as an investigation into the incident got underway.

Berrow Road was temporarily closed while emergency services were on scene, as pictured here.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At 8.30am this morning the fire service alerted us to fire at a building in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Officers attended and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of arson. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A fire service spokesman added: “Fire appliances were sent to a report of a fire in a property on Berrow Road. A fire was located in a first floor bedroom which was 10% damaged by fire and 80% damaged by smoke.”

“To deal with the incident fire crews used 2 hose reel jets, 4 breathing apparatus, 1 triple extension ladder and a 1 covering jet.”

“All persons had safely evacuated the property before the arrival of the Fire Service.”