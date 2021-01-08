Churches in Somerset were among those targeted by four men who have this been week jailed for nationwide thefts of lead.

The four were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday 6th January.

Constantin Motescu, 32, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, admitted 23 charges of theft. Paul Buica, 25, of George Street, Birmingham, admitted 16 thefts.

Mihai Birtu, 24, of Port Street, Evesham, admitted 14 thefts. Laurentiu Sucea, 38, of George Street, Birmingham, admitted 13 thefts.

Motescu and Sucea were each jailed for six and a half years. Buica was jailed for six years. Birtu was jailed for three years and seven months.

They had previously admitted a total of 36 offences which involved stripping tonnes of lead from churches across the country between May 2018 and March 2020.

These offences included thefts from churches in Barrington, Bradford on Tone, Bridgwater, Clevedon, Glastonbury, Goathurst, Ilton, Pitminster, South Petherton and Wellington, with some targeted more than once. The thefts caused a combined total of more than £1million in losses and damage.

Detective Chief Inspector Martyn Cannon is from Operation Remedy, the Avon and Somerset team targeting burglary, drug and knife crime, and says: “Avon and Somerset officers, including those from Operation Remedy, worked with colleagues in other areas, including Lincolnshire Police who led this successful prosecution.”

“This court result shows how well police services collaborate nationally to bring criminals to justice. These buildings are of great spiritual and historic significance to our communities.”

“The damage caused a great sense of loss and in many cases an ongoing financial burden for refurbishment of the buildings.”

You can read more about the case on the Lincolnshire Police website https://www.lincs.police.uk/ news-campaigns/news-and- campaigns/2021/four-men- jailed-for-church-lead-theft- offences/