Four residents from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to be honoured for their outstanding service to the local community by being presented with Civic Awards, it has been announced by the town Mayor this week.

Jan Bonus, Pauline Smith, Terry Cornelius and John Chinn will receive the awards for their service to the community.

The winners, chosen by town councillors, were drawn up from a list of nominees submitted by members of the public.

Each year the town council recognises those people who have demonstrated outstanding service to the community, made a significant contribution to public life in Burnham or Highbridge and have shown real dedication in helping local residents.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus, the date of the presentation event is yet to be confirmed.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, pictured top, said: “We always receive lots of nominations in respect of outstanding people in our community and it is never an easy task to select just four to receive civic awards.”

“I look forward to welcoming award winners to a special ceremony once the current restrictions are lifted and it’s safe to get together in person once again. The community has been through a very difficult time this year and, even if we have to wait a bit longer, it is vital that these award winners get the event they rightly deserve.”

Jan Bonus is nominated as Secretary of the Bay Club for five years, responsible for the admin and for securing many thousands of pounds of grants, without which the club could not survive. Since her retirement in 2009, Jan also helps to run the UK Online computer club at the Bay club, computer support for the U3A and Secretary of the Camera Club, organising a monthly competition.

John Chinn is nominated as a supporter of many local charities and events in Burnham-on-Sea. John has also been Chairman of the boat owners club, vice chairman of the Burnham and District Horticultural Society (2014- current), voluntary acting building and services manager of the Freemasons Hall and charity steward to Burnham- on-Sea’s own Rural Philanthropic Lodge No 291, of which he has been a member for 27years. He has successfully raised over £70,000 for freemason charities nationally and locally.

Terry Cornelius is nominated for celebrating 50 years’ service with Moose International, having been Governor on four occasions. He has organised many charitable events in Burnham- on-Sea, including the popular Jazz and Chips event. Terry is the driving force behind welfare and ensuring that Moose assists the local community through its charitable actions. Since 1970 Terry has always been on a committee, holding the position of president and chairman, he has been Moose secretary for 7 years.

Pauline Smith is nominated as Secretary of Burnham United Football Club, a role she has held for 18 years. The club’s 160 players, including an all-female team and a veterans’ team, play in three separate leagues. Pauline is responsible for ensuring that all of the club’s players are signed on, forms are correctly completed, pitches booked and fixtures organised and much more.