Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 18, 2024
News
News

Fox rescued by wildlife carers after getting head stuck in container

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fox has been freed after getting its head trapped in a plastic container.

Staff at animal rescue centre Secret World in East Huntspill, near Burnham-On-Sea, were called out after the animal was found in a garden.

Volunteers arrived and put the fox in a cage, but could not remove the container by themselves.

Vets at Green Pastures, in Weston-super-Mare, took the fox in, sedated him and were then able to remove the container.

Charlotte Wroe, from Secret World, said: “We brought him back to the centre so we could monitor him after his ordeal and sedation.”

“He was really tuckered out and slept most of the day snuggled into his blanket.”

The fox was later released back into the wild.

Secret World says people should be more mindful of leaving rubbish out that could endanger animals.

“This is a good reminder to always put your rubbish in the bin because it maybe a danger to wildlife,” they add.

