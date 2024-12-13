Fox saved by Secret World Wildlife Rescue after getting trapped in a football net

A fox has been saved by Secret World Wildlife Rescue volunteers from the Burnham-On-Sea area after getting trapped in a football net.

The team rescued the poor female fox after she was caught in the netting and found with a severe constriction injury to her leg.

Leah Sharp, Wildlife Care Supervisor at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “When she first arrived, her leg injury was severe, and there was concern about how she would cope in captivity.”

“Fortunately, she is doing incredibly well, and the healing process is progressing better than expected.”

She adds that the fox has shown “remarkable resilience” while in care, managing well in captivity and largely keeping her bandages on.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in East Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea, said the case highlights the importance of “providing extended care for animals with constriction injuries rather than opting for immediate release.”

Leah adds: “Constriction wounds cause severe tissue damage and take a considerable amount of time to heal, had this animal been released there would have been a large risk of infection.”

Leah adds: “This shows some of the in depth and complex work that goes on behind the scenes, highlighting the importance of proper veterinary care in wildlife rehabilitation.”

“Despite the severity of her wounds, the vixen seemed un-phased by the recent storm, which downed two trees at the centre, and could be seen fast asleep in her pen.”

She says the team continues to monitor the fox’s recovery and are optimistic about her eventual release back into the wild once she has fully healed. The fox will be returned to where she was rescued from in Bristol.