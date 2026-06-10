Free beach parking in Brean and Berrow from July aims to support businesses hit by Pontins closure

Parking fees on Brean beach and Berrow beach are set to be scrapped from the start of July after EDF Energy agreed to fund the costs as part of a new mitigation package linked to Hinkley Point C.

Somerset Council has confirmed this week that it has been working with local businsess and EDF Energy to introduce measures aimed at boosting visitor numbers along the Brean coastal strip.

The move follows concerns about the loss of footfall normally generated by holidaymakers staying at Pontins during the summer season. Pontins is instead being used as accommodation for Hinkley Point workers.

Under the plan, free parking will run on both beaches from 1st July to October 2026, with the first year operating as a trial.

Joanna Whitehead, Hinkley Point C Programme Manager for Somerset Council, adds that the authority’s Beach Team will continue to manage both beaches throughout the trial.

She adds: “The number of cars allowed on either beach will not change. The loss of revenue and associated costs are being offset by EDF Energy as part of the Hinkley mitigations.”

The council says the trial will be reviewed in November 2026, when a decision will be made on whether to repeat the scheme in 2027 and 2028.

She continued: “We will stay in touch with the Parishes throughout the trial. The mitigation needs to be delivered safely, and traffic management, cleanliness of toilet facilities and bin emptying have all been included in the considerations.”

The council adds the aim is to encourage more day visitors and support local businesses during what is expected to be a challenging period for the area’s tourism economy. If the trial proves successful, the free-parking initiative could become a multi‑year measure.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that parking on Berrow and Brean Beaches is currently charged daily for a car at £8.40, or £4.20 if you arrive after 2:30PM. Those charges will be scrapped from July 1st.