Free beach parking to be offered in Brean and Berrow over summer months from today

Beach‑goers heading to Brean and Berrow will be able to park for free throughout the summer as part of a new initiative starting today (July 1st) aimed at boosting the local visitor economy.

Somerset Council says it has been working with Discover Brean and EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C project to find ways of increasing footfall along the Brean coastal strip, following concerns about reduced visitor numbers after Pontins’ closure during the holiday season.

As a result, the council has received funding from EDF to allow it to lift beach parking fees from 1st July through to October, allowing visitors to enjoy the coastline without paying parking charges.

A Somerset Council spokesperson adds the move is designed to support tourism businesses at a crucial time, adding that the free parking period is expected to encourage more day‑trippers and holidaymakers to choose Brean and Berrow over the coming months.