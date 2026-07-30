Free bus travel for Burnham-On-Sea children is just the ticket this summer

Children in Burnham and Highbridge are set to benefit from a summer travel boost with free bus journeys for all 5‑to‑15‑year‑olds throughout August.

Somerset Council has joined forces with local bus operators to ensure the Government’s Kids Go Free scheme is available on routes across the county.

With child fares usually costing between £1 and £2, the offer is expected to make a noticeable difference for families planning days out during the school holidays.

Under‑5s already travel free with the main operators, meaning younger children will continue to enjoy the same benefit.

The scheme will run from 1 August to 31 August 2026 and comes alongside the ongoing £3 fare cap for adults, making trips to Somerset’s favourite destinations – from the seafront at Burnham-On-Sea to Glastonbury Tor, Exmoor and Wookey Hole – more affordable for those choosing to leave the car at home.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Highways and Transport, said he hopes families will make the most of the opportunity.

“I am delighted that Kids Go Free will be on offer this August, making travel a lot cheaper for families and I hope that people will make the most of it. It’s also great for the environment as people have a real alternative to taking the car, paying for fuel and parking. It’s also good for our local businesses and tourist destinations.”

He adds the scheme makes it easier for residents to explore what their own county has to offer, noting that the environmental benefits of fewer car journeys add to the appeal. “It really does make sense to ‘bus it’,” he added.

A full list of participating operators and routes is available on the Bus It webpage and Think Travel.